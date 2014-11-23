Two arrested in police chase after convenience store burglary

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two burglary suspects are behind bars following a police chase that stretched through both Darlington and Florence counties.

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of Florence County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and Lamar Police Department apprehended two men Thursday.

This was after a chase through the two counties as a result of an attempted burglary at the Fast Track convenience store located on Lamar Highway in Darlington.

Matthew Allen Harvey, 32, and Jason Allen Broach, 36, both from Timmonsville, have been connected to the burglaries of the Dollar General on Timmonsville Highway in Darlington and the Markette on Lamar Highway in Lamar.

Harvey and Broach have each been charged with three counts of burglary in the second degree and failure to stop for blue lights. Harvey's bond has been set at $54,000 and Broach's bond has been set at $47,210.

Officials said that this is still an active investigation and other charges could be pending.

