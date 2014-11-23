DUI charge against former CCU quarterback Tyler Thigpen dismissed

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The DUI charge against former CCU quarterback and current Cleveland Browns player Tyler Thigpen has been dismissed, his attorney confirmed Thursday.

Attorney Jonny McCoy confirmed via e-mail that the motion to dismiss Thigpen's DUI charge was granted, and is now dismissed for good.

Thigpen was charged with DUI after Horry County police requested troopers to come to the Wendy's off 10th Avenue in Myrtle Beach, said Corporal Sonny Collins with State Highway Patrol. The incident happened Sunday, November 23 at around 4:40 a.m.

Troopers and police said they found Thigpen asleep in the drive-thru at the restaurant. Troopers said Thigpen refused a field sobriety test before he was arrested and taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, where he refused a breathalyzer test.

WMBF News reached out to Thigpen's attorney, Jonny McCoy. The following statement was issued by the law office of Jonny McCoy:

My client, Tyler Thigpen, is extremely cognizant of the gravity of the allegations against him. On 11/23/14 Tyler was released from J Reuben Long detention center and given the appropriate bond for any similarly situated defendant. My client and I look forward to this case taking the standard procedural avenues through our justice system with the same benefits and due process afforded to every other American citizen. My client stands innocent until proven guilty. It is our hope that the public who has come to know and respect Tyler for his tremendous contributions to his University, community, and multiple philanthropies will wait until the legal proceedings have been exhausted before rendering judgment.

Thigpen played football for the CCU Chanticleers from 2003-2007 before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007, according to the NFL.

Earlier this year, the Cleveland Browns signed Thigpen after completing a three-day tryout during the team's mini-camp.

