Coastal Carolina grabs seventh seed in FCS Playoffs

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - After finishing a program-best 11-1 this season, Coastal Carolina football earned the seventh seed in the FCS National Playoffs. It is the first time the Chants have earned a national seed in the postseason. This is Coastal's fifth postseason appearance.

By way of that seed, the Chants earn a first-round bye when the playoffs begin next week. Coastal will face the winner of Richmond (8-4, 5-3 in the Colonial) vs. Morgan State (7-5, 6-2 in MEAC; won five-way tie to earn automatic qualifier spot) on December 6th at Brooks Stadium at 1:00. Those two teams square off Saturday, November 29th at 1:00 at Richmond.

Last year, Coastal Carolina made the farthest advancement in the postseason in program history, winning the first two rounds against Bethune-Cookman and Montana before losing to eventual national champion North Dakota State in the quarterfinals.

