Registration now open for annual RiverTown Reindeer Race

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The RiverTown Reindeer Race will be held along a tree-lined route in downtown Conway Saturday, December 6 at 8 a.m.

Participants will take part in the 5K race, a fundraising event of the American Red Cross and the Red Cross Rescue Racer program.

Racers, which include runners and walkers of all ages, will receive awards presented to the top three overall male and female finishers, as well as the top three finishers in each age category. Entry fee is $22 before December 4 and $25 on the day of the race with registration held at 7 a.m. at the Conway Marina Park on 2nd Avenue.

Pre-registered participants will receive a specially designed, long-sleeve Reindeer Race T-shirt.

Register online at grandstrandrunner.com or contact Race Program Manager Angela Nicholas at aknicholas28@gmail.com or call (843) 477-0020.

