CCU upset in regular season finale by Liberty

CONWAY –

Despite record performance by linebacker Quinn Backus, the No. 1 Coastal Carolina football team suffered its first loss on a blocked field on the game's final play in what was the team's regular-season finale Saturday afternoon, falling to Liberty 15-14 at Brooks Stadium. Both Coastal Carolina (11-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big South) and Liberty (8-4, 4-1) share the Big South title for third consecutive season.

John Lunsford hit a 32-yard field goal with 1:20 left in the game to put the Flames up 15-14. However, Alex Ross hit Bruce Mapp for a 39-yard gain and the Chants would move to the Liberty six with three seconds left. Alex Catron's 24-yard field goal was blocked by Liberty's Chima Uzowihe to preserve the win for the Flames.

This is the second consecutive year a Coastal Carolina-Liberty game has ended with a blocked field goal as the Chants won a double-overtime thriller in Lynchburg last season.

Liberty earns the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs. Coastal will learn its playoff fate on ESPNU's selection show Sunday at 11 a.m. (ET). CCU head coach Joe Moglia is scheduled to interviewed live on the selection show at approximately 11:30 am.

Backus tied a Coastal Carolina program record with 20 tackles in the game, including 13 unassisted, along with a sack. The 20-tackle performance equals that of Dominique Davenport, who set the mark in 2008 against Colgate. Fellow linebacker Brett Johnson also had a huge game Saturday for the Chanticleer defense with 17 tackles, including 10 unassisted.

Ross completed 13- of-22 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 75 yards on 15 attempts. Ross set two CCU records for completions with 238 for the season and 496 for his career. Mapp caught four passes for 97 yards, while Henderson gained 53 yards and a score on just nine rushes.