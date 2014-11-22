Eagles finish 2nd in SCISA Class 2A

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Christian Eagles failed to pull off a repeat performance of the 2013 state finals, taking second in the state this time around. A drive by Wil Lloyd in the final minute of the game for Northwood Academy put his team ahead for good 33-27, winning the SCISA Class 2A State Championship.



The Eagles won the state crown last year, and was hoping for a second straight title, and the the second ever in school history. Alex James racked up 223 total yards and ran for four scores for the Eagles.



"You don't fantasize losing the state championship on the last series of a game," explained FCS head coach Neil Minton. "Well that's the way it fell. That's the game. We missed some chances on offense early, we should have put it away but give them credit. They played a great game. They've had a great season. Congrats to Northwood."



The Eagles finish the year 11-2. The SCHSL State Finals begin next weekend in Columbia, with Lake View competing in the Class 1A, Division II game against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, and Dillon the Class 2A, Division I game against Newberry.



