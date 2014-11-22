Olympic athletes to lead Run Jump Throw Experience in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Two Olympic athletes are coming to Conway to host the Run Jump Throw Experience, a hands-on learning program partnered with Subway that gets kids excited about physical activity by introducing them to basic running, jumping and throwing skills through track and field.

Olympic athletes Jackie Joyner Kersee and Amber Campbell will lead the event at 166 University Boulevard at Coastal Carolina University on Monday at 8:45 a.m.

This year, more than 60,000 children took the Fit For Life Challenge.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.