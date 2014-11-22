CCU marching band brings new tunes to football games

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University's marching band switched up their beat to give fans the ultimate game day experience with their new sound.

The marching band plays pop music like 'Get Lucky' by Daft Punk to help spice up the game and the music is giving fans a little something extra to smile about.

They wanted students to join the band, keep fans entertained with music they know and create a full game day atmosphere with the band, football team and cheerleaders.

The band practices their music and physical training almost every day in hopes that one day they will be one of the main attractions that people are looking forward to see.

Dr. Raul Barcenes, Director of Athletic's Band said, "The biggest thing a band can do is build fan base for the entire game day experience so, it is my belief in order to reach those students we have to play what they're used to just turning on the radio. They aren't going to listen to tunes that are, you know, 20 to 25 years old."

The band director said he plans to expand his group of students to nearly 300. But his main goal is to continue bringing more fans to the stadium.

