Robinson Nuclear gives 250 turkeys to charities

ROBINSON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Each year, employees at Robinson Nuclear receive a free turkey the week before Thanksgiving. They each have the option to pay it forward and give their free turkey to a local charity or food shelter.

More than 250 frozen turkeys were given to 10 different local charities and food shelters in Darlington and Chesterfield counties this year. It's a tradition that many of these local food providers have come to depend on to help supplement their pantries.

“The annual turkey giveaway is just a small way we show our gratitude to the folks that work at Robinson Nuclear,” Charles Ellison, company spokesperson said. “That so many of our folks choose to pay it forward and give those same turkeys to charities, really shows the heart and commitment our people have to their community.”

The company also just completed a winter coat drive that collected more than 100 coats and 50 pairs of gloves. A food drive and holiday giving tree are also planned before the end of the year.

“We have some of the most generous people you will ever meet working here. Smart, hardworking folks that realize how fortunate they are and how important it is to give back,” Ellison said.

