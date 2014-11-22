Firefighters battle landfill fire in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews are at the scene of a landfill fire on Great Cypress Road in Darlington County.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

Sheriff Byrd said the cause of the fire in unknown at this time and that Great Cypress Road is closed due to the fire.

