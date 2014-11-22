Police searching for suspects in CCU armed robberies

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University police and the Conway Police Department are searching for three suspects in connection with two armed robberies that occurred early Saturday morning.

Lt. Selena Small stated that at 1:28 a.m., officers of the Conway Police Department responded to The Cove Apartments in reference to a robbery.

According to the victims, an unknown man forced entry into the apartment while armed with a handgun.

The press release stated that one of the suspects stole several items and fled the scene. He is described as a black male standing 6 feet tall.

Conway police responded to a second armed robbery approximately an hour later at The Coastal Club Student Living Apartments.

The victims told police that two unknown men forced entry into the apartment armed with a handgun, stole several items, and fled the scene.

The press release states one of the suspects being described as one black male in dark clothing and a hoodie, and the second suspect as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weight around 170 pounds.

The CCU students were alerted to stay in their rooms and keep the door locked. CCU police and the Conway Police Department are still searching the area for the two suspects.

CCU police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided.

If you have any information concerning the incidents, please contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or 843-488-1790.

