South strand fish market, Sheraton restaurants earn Grade As

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - DHEC inspected a south strand fish market and a couple Myrtle Beach Sheraton restaurants. All As were handed out this week.

Seven Seas seafood market in Murrells Inlet scored a 99 on a recent inspection, according to DHEC.The Sheraton Convention Center Kitchen got handed out a lower "A" score.

The Sheraton kitchen lost points for “an employee licking fingers while putting away clean dishes without washing hands prior to touching dishes.”

Cleanliness seems to be the reason it lost 10 points.

The Sheraton's restaurant - Vidalia's - scored an 89.

Some points were shed from the report for not covering stored foods, dirty food containers and storing chemicals with the foods.

Both food sections of the Myrtle Beach Sheraton scored an A.



