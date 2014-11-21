Florence Deputies catch armed robber suspect after issuing a manhunt

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies have arrested a Coward man after issuing a manhunt.

Florence County deputies say an armed Ronnie Mills, 35, stole money from a store clerk and also tried to rob and assault a customer holding a child.

The incident took place at 412 North Jones Road at around 6 p.m. Friday.

Mills fled on foot which resulted in a manhunt of the area. Saturday morning, Ronnie Mills was taken into custody off Woods Bay Road and has been charged with strong armed robbery.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.