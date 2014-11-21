Enoch Road reopens following serious crash in Aynor

Remnants from the crash are strewed nearby.

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - Enoch Road has reopened after four people were taken to a hospital following a crash.

Two helicopters flew two patients to a Myrtle Beach hospital after two vehicles collided Friday night.

The accident happened at Enoch Road and Party Pines Road, where a fatal crash happened Tuesday.

Rescue crews responded to the accident and transported two more patients to medical treatment via ambulance.



The accident happened at around 8 p.m.



