Low gas prices fuel surge in Thanksgiving travelers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – This coming Thanksgiving holiday may be the busiest one in years, at least when it comes to traffic on our local roadways. A big reason for the spike in travelers is the low prices at the gas pump.

This time last year, drivers in South Carolina paying about $3.00 a gallon on average to fill up. In 2014, the average is now a little more than $2.50 a gallon.

With low gas prices fueling a surge in travelers law enforcement wants to remind everyone to take steps to be safe on our roads.

Most drivers will be on the road from next Wednesday through the Sunday after Thanksgiving The five day length of the holiday combined with the heavy traffic makes the holiday one of the most dangerous of the year.

AAA Carolinas reported 5 people were killed a year ago in South Carolina during crashes around Thanksgiving. Law enforcement groups hope this holiday season is not a repeat.

“I think the biggest rule of thumb here is patience I mean there is a lot of folks traveling there's a lot of individuals going to family or friends homes and there's a lot of people having family over at their homes,” said Sgt. Jeff Benton with the Horry County Sheriff's Office. “So just use patience, use common sense, take that extra time."

It is not just Thanksgiving law enforcement agencies across the state are concerned about but also the overall holiday season. The CAST Coalition in Horry County plans to keep a close eye on "hot spots" where there's a spike in DUI arrests this time of year.

“You know we wish that we could get down to having a weekend with zero fatalities zero driving under the influences cases but unfortunately that hasn't happened in a long time,” added Sgt. Benton.

While you may have to wait in lines of traffic at times you will not deal with much construction. From noon on Wednesday through the Monday after the holiday SCDOT bans lane closures on interstates and major roads that see the most cars.?

