Suspect arrested for taking Toys for Tots box in Darlington

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the Toys for Tots money collection box theft that occurred at the Dollar General on US 401 Friday.

Dennis Wayne Ashby, 40, of Hartsville was arrested and charged with petit larceny Sunday morning.

