Discounts, deals to shop small, shop local

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – ‘Tis the Season for shopping and Black Friday crowds. While you're clipping coupons and mapping out the best path through a store, there is a push to get you into small, locally owned shops.

Cosmetics, clothes, coffee and vacation rentals are just a handful of deals being offered from local businesses. The discounts and deals are going on until December 14th and are part of a marketing campaign with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

http://www.myrtlebeachareachamber.com/shopourmembers/docs/shopmemberscouponsdec2014.pdf

In addition, you can score holiday cash. If you spend $150 or more at local businesses, you can drop of receipts to one of the MBACC's three welcome centers. They will enter you to win a $250 gift card.

Piling onto even more savings, there will be sidewalk sales during Myrtle Beach Shopping Days on November 28th to 30th. At the same time that American Express is running a deal for customers. For every ten dollars you spend with your card at a small business on the 29th, you will get ten dollars back up to three times.

https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/

The drawing for the gift card from the MBACC will take place on December 17, 2014.

