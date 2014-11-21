Conway Police to host 'active shooter' training event

Conway, SC (News Release) - The Conway Police Department will be hosting an active shooter training Monday, November 24 and Tuesday, November 25.

Training will take place at the Horry County Transportation Office, located at 1655 Horry Street in Conway, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Following classroom training, the officers will move to the Horry Street location to begin the active shooter scenarios.

We would like to remind the public, particularly those in the immediate vicinity to the training, not to be unduly alarmed by the presence of a number of police vehicles and officers during the training exercise.