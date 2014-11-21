Spotted Eagle Ray pup born at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach announced the birth of a Spotted Eagle Ray pup on November 17.

According to Ripley's, Spotted Eagle Rays are cartilaginous fishes, which means their skeletons are made of cartilage instead of bone.



Spotted Eagle Rays are closely related to sharks, sawfish and guitarfish. The rays live in shallow coastal waters near coral reefs and bays.

The newborn, female, ray pup weighed four pounds and measured 1.5 feet from wingtip to wingtip. The mother of the newborn weighs 95 pounds and measures 4.5 feet from wingtip to wingtip.

To see the Spotted Eagle Rays, visit Ripley's Aquarium, Myrtle Beach, on 1110 Celebrity Circle. For ticket information and more, visit ?https://www.ripleyaquariums.com/myrtlebeach/.?

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.