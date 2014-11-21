Local church to distribute clothes and toys for holiday season

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Beach Family Worship Center will be holding its 3rd Annual Clothes for Hope on Saturday, December 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This community wide event is dedicated to giving clothing, toys and household items to those in need. The worship center is accepting donations until December 19. Items can be gently used.

During the service on December 21, at 10:30 a.m., there will be an opportunity to win prizes.

Click here to watch a video highlighting the past Clothes for Hope event.

