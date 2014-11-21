Myrtle Beach Fire demonstrates dangers of turkey frying

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The bird was the word for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department Friday, as they demonstrated how to properly fry a Thanksgiving turkey, which can be potentially dangerous.

A Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crew was in the Costco parking lot Friday afternoon, demonstrating how to fry and turkey, and how to avoid a dangerous oil fire.

Cooking is the leading cause of fire in South Carolina, and Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for home cooking fires, according to the Florence Fire Department.

Earlier this week, Florence Fire sent out the following list of important tips when frying your turkey:

Completely thaw (USDA recommends 24 hours for every four to five pounds) and dry turkey before cooking. Partially frozen and/or wet turkeys can produce excessive hot oil splatter when added to the oil.

Reduce accidental tipping by ensuring fryers are used on a flat surface.

Place fryer in an open area away from all walls, fences, or other structures. Never use in, on, or under a garage, breezeway, carport, porch, or any structure that can catch fire.

Make sure there is at least two feet of space between the liquid propane tank and fryer burner.

Place the liquid propane gas tank and fryer so that any wind blows the heat of the fryer away from the gas tank.

Cover bare skin when adding or removing food.

Center the pot over the burner on the cooker and keep fryer in full view.

Raise and lower food slowly to reduce splatter and avoid burns.

Check the oil temperature frequently. Turn gas supply off if oil begins to smoke.

Do not attempt to extinguish fire with water.

Never leave fryer unattended. Most units do not have thermostat controls. If you do not carefully watch the fryer, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.

Never let children or pets near the fryer when in use. Afterwards, never allow children or pets near the turkey fryer. The oil in the cooking pot can remain dangerously hot hours.

Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher and a cell phone nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire.

If the fire is manageable, use an all-purpose fire extinguisher. However, if the fire increases, immediately call 911 for help.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.