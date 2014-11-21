GCSO participates in NCSC Safetypup program

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is participating in the National Child Safety Council's (NCSC) Safetypup Program for the 20th year.

NCSC is a nonprofit organization that promotes the importance of safety drug prevention in children ages five to 12 years old. According to a press release from GCSO, “Safetypup is the mascot for the council and becomes a super hero and role model for the children.” The Safetypup mascot has appeared on milk cartons with one-liners about safety and drug prevention since 1985.

The NCSC will provide GCSO with handouts that include information on topics such as such as pedestrian safety, friendly sheriff, anti-bullying, internet safety, bicycle safety and more. There will also be information on peer pressure, good and bad guys touching right and wrong and calling 9-1-1 in emergencies.

GCSO requests financial support from businesses, military and civic organizations. The names of sponsors will appear on the work study manuals the children receive. “There are other programs available to my office; however, the council has the best materials available, and the cost per child is the lowest we have found,” said Sheriff A. Lane Cribb

Anyone who would like to offer financial support to the Safetypup Program can make checks payable to the National Child Safety Council and send it to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at P.O. Box 1292, Georgetown, SC 29442, Attention: Sheriff A. Lane Cribb.

