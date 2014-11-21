Gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving travel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Almost 90 percent of South Carolinians traveling this Thanksgiving will on the roads, and will be enjoying the lowest gas prices in five years, according to AAA Carolinas.

Of the estimated 656,000 South Carolina residents expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving holiday, about 591,000 will be driving. Thanks to dramatic drops in gas prices over the last few months, if you drive, you'll be paying an average of 47 cents less at the pump than this time last year, AAA estimates.

"Lower prices at the pump have encouraged more people to hit the road this Thanksgiving holiday to spend time with their family and friends," said David E. Parsons, president and CEO of AAA Carolinas. "With Thanksgiving being the busiest travel weekend of the year, we want to remind families to take extra measures to ensure safety on the highways."

However, AAA Carolinas urges caution, as Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous holidays for motorists. Five people died in crashes on South Carolina highways during the Thanksgiving holiday period last year.

