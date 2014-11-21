Report: 4 in 10 new marriages have at least one partner who has been married before

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The institution of marriage has, for decades now, been tainted by the fact that most end in divorce. But finally there is some good news about those choosing to tie the knot: more couples are saying “I Do” again if it doesn't work the first time.

While you may think a divorce can turn some people against the whole idea of marriage, it turns out if you look at the men and women taking a walk down the aisle these days, one or both of them have made the trip before in almost half of all new marriages.

Four out of every 10 couples, in fact, have at least one partner who's been married before, according to a new Pew Research Center study. It analyzed data on weddings from last year's U.S. Census data. Decades ago, when the divorce rate first hit 50 percent, people were warned marriages would come in multiples.

Fewer millennials are choosing to avoid the walk down the aisle until they're much older, with the median marriage age across the United States anywhere from 28 for women, and 29 to 32 for men. Regardless, the wedding industry is thriving, says Cheryl Cox with the Grand Strand Bridal Association.

The study suggests it's because so many divorcees are giving matrimony a second or even third shot.

Cox has worked in the wedding industry for years. She's planned dozens of second and third weddings for couples who are anything but disenfranchised with the institution. And more marriages now means even more money poured into businesses that provide a venue, food, flowers and limos. That's good news for Grand Strand businesses helping to make the area grow in popularity as a wedding destination.

Cox says, for those who do stay together, more and more are choosing ceremonies to renew their vows - another reason to celebrate holy matrimony, and another boost for the local economy.

Read more about the study here: http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2014/11/14/four-in-ten-couples-are-saying-i-do-again/.

Copyright 2014 ?WMBF News?. All rights reserved.