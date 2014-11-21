Teen killed after bullets fired at home in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Shannon Wednesday night when shots were fired into a residence, according to Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Corey Bratcher was shot when multiple bullets were fired at a home on Gina Boulevard on the night of November 19, Thompson stated. Bratcher was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators are following up on leads, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to call the sheriff's office homicide division at 910-671-3182.

