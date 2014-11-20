Surfside Beach looks for volunteers

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfside Beach town leaders are looking for volunteers to fill seats on three committees.

The following information was posted to the town Facebook page:

- Business Committee: (1 vacancy) Volunteers must either be a current or former resident business owner, or a non-resident business owner in good standing with all town ordinances

- Election Commissioner (1 vacancy)

Term: 6 years

The Election Commission conducts the town's elections which are held during even numbered years.

Commissioners must be town residents and registered electors. Training is required and provided for appointees. Commissioners meet to prepare for upcoming elections held in even numbered years; visit the voting precincts, tabulate ballots on Election Day, and hold a challenged ballot and ballot certification hearing after Election Day.

There is no regular meeting schedule.

Stormwater Committee. (1 vacancy) Members of this committee discuss and make recommendations to Town Council about the town's stormwater system and related projects.

Town residency is required.

Submissions will be accepted until the positions are filled. Interested individuals submit a brief summary of background to dherrmann@surfsidebeach.org or via US Mail to Volunteers, 115 US Highway 17 North, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.

Call 843.913.6333 for more information or if you do not receive a reply to your submission.



