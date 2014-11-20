Tupelo Honey Cafe to hire 130 employees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you're looking for a new place to eat or a new job, a brand new restaurant moving in to Market Common just might have what you're searching for.

Tupelo Honey Café is setting up shop in the former location of Tommy Bahamas. It's bringing in over 100 jobs, and its southern-style of food to those visiting Market Common.

Tupelo Honey Cafe is based out of Asheville, North Carolina, and this will be the chain's first location near a beach.

Elizabeth Sims, vice president of marketing communications for the café, says construction is running smoothly and the plan is to be open for business at the end of February.

Restaurant leaders say they like to incorporate the local vibe into each restaurant, so for Myrtle Beach, they'll be adding more seafood to the menus. They also want to add some lighter fares, because people here in Market Common want to shop, walk, snack, and then maybe grab dinner. You'll also see local art hanging on their walls.

They're going to hire 130 people. They need this large staff because they have a high-volume restaurant with more than 250 seats, and they'll serve food seven days a week for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Sims says the draw to come to Market Common was because there was a good mix of business and residential, and they looked to other businesses that have recently opened and are seeing success.

"Many of our guests that come through the door, they're here for lunch,” says Charming Charlie store manager Kate Holmes. “We see them shopping and then we see them frequent for dinner. So it's definitely a community setting where they can go and spend the day."

Charming Charlie opened in July and is now seeing more local repeat customers. BarreWorx opened their doors just one month ago. They offer fitness classes, and say they're seeing the same type of strong local support.

Job applications are being accepted right now for Tupelo Honey Café, and there will be face-to-face interviews in January. You can apply online here: https://tupelohoneycafe.com/careers