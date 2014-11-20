Red Foxes look to keep streak intact

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF)

- Scoring points has yet to be a problem for Hartsville this year. Though with an offensive line that can push forward for four different rushers, that type of result is expected, and head coach Jeff Calabrese has said it's all been pretty simple.“They're just hard-nosed kids that have learned the offense, and can really run, and it's a joy to coach,” explained Calabrese of his 12-0 Red Foxes team.And the coaches recognize they have something special they're working with each day.“They're a fun group,” said offensive assistant coach Brad Boob. “They're as fun at practice as they can be, and in a good way. When it comes time to run a snap at practice they break the huddle, it's serious, they make sure their steps are perfect, and I think that shows on the field.”An undefeated mark this far into the season can also draw thoughts of the 2012 Hartsville team, which went 15-0, claiming a state title. But that's not something this year's Red Foxes are concerning themselves with.“We haven't even talked about it,” said Calabrese. “We need to focus on now. There's time for reflection, and that's good, but this is not that time. We ask them ‘How do you want to leave your mark?'”

Hartsville will host Berkeley at 7:30 on Friday night in the third round of the 3A Playoffs. The winner goes to the Lower State Finals, and will face the winner of the Marlboro County vs. Myrtle Beach game (Friday, 7:30 at Doug Shaw Stadium).



Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.



