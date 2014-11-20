FDTC campus street named after Florence man

The main drag on campus is now named DuBard Boulevard, after Fred DuBard, a prominent Florentine and member of the school's foundation.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - For the first time in 50 years, Florence-Darlington Technical College has named a campus street for someone.

DuBard was appointed to FDTC's Educational Foundation Board of Directors in the late 1980s and has served continuously since. He was recently the chairman of the board, as well.

Thursday, he spoke about how important the college is to the community.

"I think tech is the heart of our community and so many people in the community make the engine run," DuBard said.

This isn't the first time DuBard has been honored by the school. In 1998, the Distance Learning Classroom was named for the DuBard family.

