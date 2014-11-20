Local firefighters issue holiday safety PSA

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local firefighters have issued a public safety announcement to keep you and your family safe throughout the holidays.

- Always light candles away from wreaths, curtains or anything flammable.

- Blow out candles when you leave a room.

- Never leave children with lit candles.

- Artificial trees should be fire retardant.

- Water live trees daily.

- Keep trees at least three feet from all heat sources.

