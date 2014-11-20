Abandoned buildings ignite in Conway brush fire

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Five abandoned buildings burned following a brush fire in Conway.

The 5-acre brush fire ignited at Highway 378 and Oak Grove Road, Chief Brian VanAernam said. Horry County firefighters responded to the flames.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said it has been low humidity, very dry and breezy, which is conducive to spreading a fire.

