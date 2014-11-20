Dog park opens in Conway

The dog park in Conway is open.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Dog Park opened Thursday.

“We're still waiting on some agility features that are stuck in Buffalo, NY, but we wanted to have a soft opening,” said Foster Hughes, Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director for the City of Conway.

The park is located at 1700 New Road, adjacent to Lake Busbee.

The park has two lots, a section for small and large dogs and is open from sunrise to sunset.

Hughes said during the fall and winter months, lights are on-site for dogs and owners to stay after the sun sets.

Parking is also on-site, as well as portable toilets.

Picnic tables, human drinking fountains and benches are in place at the park.

An official grand opening ceremony is scheduled to come soon, Hughes said.

The park is maintained by Conway Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

Click here for a PDF of Conway Dog Park Rules and more information.

