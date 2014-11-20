Consider This: When Washington Works

Change is constant in Washington D.C. and what is interesting is the change is fairly predictable and tends to be cyclical.



Consider This:

If you look back over the years there is a trend that one party will have control for a while, they'll mess things up then the other party gains control. Then they mess things up and the cycle repeats.

Many of our most productive years have been when neither party has total control. When one party heads the executive branch and the other party heads the legislative branch they are forced to work together to get anything accomplished.

With a Democratic White House and a Republican Congress I'm hopeful that we'll see a more productive Washington for the next two years. After the dysfunction we've seen the past few years America is certainly deserving of some positive action from the nation's capital.

