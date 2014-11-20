Southeastern Hospice hosts 'Here Comes Christmas'

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Southeastern Hospice will kick off their “Here Comes Christmas” celebration on Sunday, December 7, from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration will be held in the Osterneck Auditorium at 102 North Chestnut Street. The event will continue on December 8-9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will also be a preview party on Saturday, December 6, for sponsors and decorators.

This is South Eastern Hospice's 29th celebration and Marketing Coordinator, Ann McLean has coordinated the Festival since it first began in 1986. “Each year, I continue to get excited about the Festival and what it means to this community and to Southeastern Health's hospice program. Vickie Atkinson and her team at Southeastern Hospice and Southeastern Hospice House do an excellent job in taking care of terminally ill patients and their families,” Mclean said.

There will be decorated trees at the celebration and baked goods, specialty food, crafts and gift items will be sold in the Festival's Santa Shop gift shop. There will be a memorial tree dedicated to people who have died since December 2013.

Admission for adults is $3 and $2 for seniors and children over the age of 12. Children under the age of 12 and members of Southeastern Health's PrivilegesPlus program will be admitted free. Members should present their membership card at the door. School groups will also be admitted free but must schedule in advance. All proceeds will go toward Southeastern Hospice House and Camp Care, a summer camp for children who have lost a loved one.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.