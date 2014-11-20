Hartsville police: Child abduction suspect surrenders

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man accused of abducting his son has turned himself in to authorities.Arthur Babb surrendered to the Franklin, N.C. Police Department at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, along with his two-year-old son, according to the Hartsville Police Department.





The child is reported to be unharmed.





Babb had been sought by the Hartsville Police Department following an incident taking place shortly after 11 a.m.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



