Darlington County deputies arrest 2 suspects following high-speed chase

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies have arrested two men following a high-speed spanning two counties.

The chase began late Wednesday night in Darlington County and ended in Florence County.



The chase happened following a burglary at the Markette convenience store.

Sheriff Byrd said the men are being questioned about the burglary but no charges have been filed.

Sheriff Byrd said the suspects are scheduled to see a judge in Florence County on Thursday afternoon.

