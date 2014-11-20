Another Publix is coming to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another Publix Super Market is coming to the Grand Strand, this time in the Carolina Forest area of Horry County.

The company announced the Publix at Forest Square will be located on the southeast corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Postal Way, and is scheduled to open in 2016.

The store will be built from the ground up, the company announced in a news release.

This announcement came just days after Publix opened its first store in the Grand Strand, at the Coastal North Town center in North Myrtle Beach.

Some features of the store are a deli, bakery, wine area and prep section with free recipes and samples.

Part of Publix setting up shop here, is embedding itself in the community. Of the 150 employees it hired,100 are locals. On Tuesday, it even donated money to local schools.

For more on the NMB Publix, head to: http://myrtlebeach.publix.com/

