Healthcare enrollment company expected to break ground in February

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – After teasing a mysterious jobs project dubbed “Project Cowgirl” for more than a month, the City of Florence revealed details about a healthcare enrollment company that is expected to bring over 150 jobs to Florence within five years.

The Florence Downtown Development Corporation is finalizing plans to bring Med-enroll to the City of Florence, including $425,000 from the city and $300,000 to incentivize the move, according to Ray Rich, Downtown Development Manager. The company plans to invest a total of $3.5 million over two years in order to come to Florence. Three floors of the Rainwater Building on West Evans will be renovated to house the company.

Med-enroll is expected to bring a total of 153 positions to Florence, with salaries ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 a year. The company is estimated to have a $75 million economic impact in the area.

Groundbreaking on the restoration project is expected to take place in February. However, hiring for the new positions is expected to begin immediately. Those interested in obtaining more information on open positions or the company itself should visit www.med-enroll.com.

"It seeks to identify companies that they can improve the healthcare offerings for their employees through assisting them in enrolling in programs that are more cost effective," Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela explained.

Mayor Wukela says historically, companies bringing massive amounts of jobs tend to locate outside of city limits because of space needed for growth.

"This is somewhat new in that you've got a large company that is bringing a large number of jobs, but don't need the massive acreage that industrial prospects need," Mayor Wukela said.

The plans for the county-approved resolution for the incentive were being finalized Thursday, and the business will be officially announced on December 1.

