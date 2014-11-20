NMB Community Band to perform in Christmas concert

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Community Band will perform in the Christmas Collection.

The Christmas Collection is a free concert that will be held on Sunday, December 14, at 3:30 p.m. at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center on Possom Trot Road. The community band has been performing in North Myrtle Beach for 22 years and is under the direction of Bert Owen.

The concert will include narration, vocal solos and ensembles. For more information, contact Scott Scrivner at (843)340-4859.

