Three more men land on 'Horry County's Most Wanted' list

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's difficult to imagine a baby getting left alone outside in a stroller, but that's exactly what a Myrtle Beach police report says happened back on September 7, 2014.

As a result, the Horry County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Demetric Jerod Nelson. Nelson is wanted for failure to appear for unlawful neglect of a child.

According to the Myrtle Beach police report, police observed the baby in a stroller outside of the Lancer Motel with two people sitting nearby. When police questioned the two about the baby they said the mother, who they did not know, went inside of a a hotel room on the second floor. The mother allegedly asked the two strangers to watch her baby. Police say the baby appeared to be very sick and had a soiled diaper. DSS was called in to take the baby. Nelson was identified as the legal guardian. His last known address is on first avenue south in Myrtle Beach.

Lafayette Bethea, 26, is wanted for failure to appear for the sale or delivery of a pistol and pointing and presenting a firearm. According to the Myrtle Beach Police report, back on May 13, 2014 shots were fired in the air in the 1200 block of King Street. No one was injured and police quickly apprehended the suspect through witness descriptions.

Bethea's last known address is on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach.

Terrance Taylor, 22, is wanted for failure to appear for a second-degree burglary charge.

The Horry County police report says that sometime between August 26, 2011 September 2, 2011, Taylor entered the victim's home on Heritage Point Drive through a window he pried open. The report says Taylor stole a Playstation 3, clothing, a cell phone, and a handgun. His last known address is on Stonebridge Drive in Myrtle Beach.

If you know the whereabouts of any 'Most Wanted' suspect, you are asked to call the Horry County Sheriff's Office at 843-915-5688.

Copyright 2014 ?WMBF News?. All rights reserved.