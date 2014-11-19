One more time: Bulldogs, Seahawks set for rematch





- Last season didn't end in an ideal way for London Johnson. The Marlboro County quarterback was named the Class 3A-Region VI Player of the Year, but in the Lower State Finals he and the Bulldogs lost to eventual champion Myrtle Beach."That game was overwhelming (for me)," Johnson said. "I kind of let it get to be bigger than me and failed to execute offensively. But it's a new year, I'm a senior now and learned from my junior mistakes, so I'm just ready to go out there and redeem myself."He gets his shot on Friday night in a third round matchup against those same Seahawks, but it didn't come easily. A 1-5 start to the year wasn't promising, but it has led to renewed confidence for his team"Our kids never quit," said Bulldogs head coach Dean Boyd. "They kept working, they kept battling, they kept going. We had to give our defense time to get reps, because ten out of 11 of them were new."The Bulldogs approach right now is to just prepare for a battle, and they've had good practice over the last month and a half"In most of those games we were behind, even the first playoff game we were behind during halftime," Boyd said of his team's six game winning streak. "Our kids showed a lot of resiliency trying to bounce back and stay in there so they just didn't give up."Kickoff is set for 7:30 on Friday at Doug Shaw Stadium. The winner of that game gets the winner of Berkeley at Hartsville.