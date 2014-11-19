Chants aiming for regular season perfection

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - On Saturday, Coastal Carolina football will go for perfection, trying to finish the regular season 12-0 against rival Liberty. But a win does a lot more than just that.



CCU can also win the Big South title outright. The team alread has claimed at least a share of the title now. It shared the title with Liberty last year, and split the title three ways between Liberty and Stony Brook in 2012. In both years, the Chants earned the conference's automatic playoff bid.



It has been a dream season for the Chants, and while they know it's not over yet, they're aware that plenty is on the line come Saturday.



"We work hard, day in, day out. offseason, in season, so we'll take our time to appreciate it when the season is over with," said defensive tackle Leroy Cummings. "For now we continue to work hard, continue to study and dominate our opponents."



"Every senior wants to leave a legacy, and have their senior year to be Coastal's big year, so we're looking ahead and it would be nice to have an undefeated regular season," said senior linebacker Tyler Watkins.



Gametime at Brooks Stadium is set for 1:00. Last year the Chants came back from 19 points down in the second half to beat the Flames in double overtime.



Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.

