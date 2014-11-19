5 more arrested in Dillon County gambling sting

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - Five more men, 11 total, have been charged with illegal gambling activities in Dillon County. One of them is a city councilman.

James Willie Washington, 61, of Dillon, was charged with three counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like. Washington served on the council since 1999, according to the city's website.

Gilbert L. Blue, 59, of Dillon, was charged with 30 counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like.Johnnie Lee Jennings, 70, of Dillon, was charged with 27 counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like.Willie McCollum, 67, of Hamer, was charged with 14 counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like.Alfonia McKellar, 65, of Hamer, was charged with nine counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like.Johnny Campbell, 49, of Dillon, was charged with nine counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like.Lorence Bethea, 65, of Dillon, was charged with five counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like.Johnny Lee Bethea, 80, of Dillon, was charged with three counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like.Lewis Earl Inman, of Dillon, was charged with three counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like.James Randy McCollum, 50, of Hamer, was charged with two counts of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like.Alfonzo Lee McArthur, 60, of Rowland, N.C., was charged with one count of Betting, Pool Selling, Bookmaking and the like. McArthur was also charged with one count of Possession, manufacture and trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine base and other controlled substances.The charge of betting, pool selling, bookmaking and the like, is a misdemeanor with a penalty upon conviction on each count of up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $1,000 or both or a fine and prison sentence to be determined by the court.The charge of possession, manufacture and trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine base and other controlled substances, is a felony with a penalty upon conviction on each count of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000 or both.A total of 107 warrants have been served on the 11 men in connection with the investigation.SLED investigated the case at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff's Department which assisted in the arrests.The 11 men were booked at the Dillon County Detention Center.The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General's Office.