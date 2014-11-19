Planet Fitness to open at Inlet Square Mall

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Inlet Square Mall will now be home to another Planet Fitness on the Grand Strand.

Planet Fitness will open its ninth location in Murrells Inlet in February 2015, according to Alex Choquette, co-owner of the franchise. Planet Fitness will be on the 17 Bypass side of the mall with signage along that side of the building.

Crews have begun demolishing six existing store fronts, Choquette said. The location will be about 22,000 square feet and will have a floor-to-ceiling glass storefront.

Choquette said the gym will be open 24/7 and fully staffed.

The new location will include PF 360, which is a bootcamp-style workout room.

Hydrotherapy will also be offered, as well as 6 tanning beds with built in A/C.

Gym locations span from Wilmington, North Carolina to Savannah, Georgia. The first Planet Fitness was constructed in Wilmington in 2006, Choquette said.

There are currently 870 planet fitness locations nationwide.

