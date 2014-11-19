Winner of Marlboro County school board runoff election announced

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The winner of the Marlboro School Board Chair Runoff Election has been announced.

Lucy Mills-Parson has been named the winner of the election Wednesday, according to the Marlboro County Voter Registration Office.

She received 1,981 votes, while challenger Michael Thoms received 1,782 votes.

The votes will be certified Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2014 ?WMBF News?. All rights reserved.