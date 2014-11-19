JCPenney prepares for Black Friday shopping

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - JCPenney invites media outlets to get the inside ‘scoop' on what they're calling the biggest Black Friday event ever.

As the holidays approach, JCPenney stores have been preparing for Black Friday shoppers since Monday, November 19, and will continue preparing until Wednesday, November 26. The corporation invites all media to come and observe the preparation that goes into Black Friday. Media outlets are urged to call their local store to set up an appointment for an interview.

Below are a list of visual elements that JCPenney is offering to the media:

VISUAL ELEMENTS:

? Interview a local JCPenney Store Leader about how the team prepares for Black Friday

? Interview customers shopping about their Black Friday game plans

? Get a behind-the-scenes look into JCPenney's Black Friday preparations by going inside the stock room as associates unload merchandise from delivery trucks with key doorbuster items

? Capture Black Friday store signage going up

? See associates stocking popular Black Friday sale items in preparation for the shopping frenzy:

o $2.99 Home Expressions bath towel

o $4.99 Disney mini character plush toy

o $9.99 Kitchen Electronics

o $14.99 Liz Claiborne pajama set

o $19.99 Boots For Her

o $19.99 Puffer jacket

o Trim-a-tree shop

Myrtle Beach's JCPenney is located in the Coastal Grand Mall on 1800 Coastal Grand Circle. For more information, visit jcpnewsroom.com.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.