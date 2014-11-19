Hanahan woman charged in additional burglaries

Video surveillance captured pictures of the alleged suspects while the alleged break in was happening.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A Hanahan woman has been charged in additional burglaries after she was arrested in a Pawleys Island home invasion.

Theresa D. Crawford, 40, was arrested three days after police say she broke into a home on Shore Line Drive. During the search, sheriff's deputies said items were located associated with two separate burglaries, which led to the additional charges.

On November 14, a burglary was reported on Whitehall Avenue in the Belle Isle Community and on November 19, a burglary was reported on Kings River Road in the Pawleys Community.



Crawford is currently being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

