At least 2 suspects on the run after Pawleys Island home break-in

The alleged suspects left the crime scene in this car, officials say.

The suspect of an alleged home invasion is wanted by officials.

Anyone that has any information on the identity of the suspects or this incident is urged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - At least two suspects are wanted in connection with breaking into a home in Georgetown County.

The home invasion happened Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m., according to Georgetown County Sheriff's deputies.

One female suspect is wanted and officials say at least one other suspect was driving the getaway vehicle. The vehicle is a dark in color 4-door Toyota.

Officials said they responded to the reported crime at 44 Shore Line Drive in the Pawleys Island community.

The homeowner was inside the home, heard a noise and saw the front door open, officials said. Officials said the homeowner observed a female exit the residence, enter a small dark sedan and leave the scene.

Anyone that has any information on the identity of the suspects or this incident is urged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.