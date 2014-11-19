Pawleys Island children's charity recognized by Secretary of State

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – This year, a Pawleys Island charity was recognized by the Secretary of State for exemplifying charitable giving in South Carolina with over 86 percent of its expenditures going towards program services.

St. Christopher's Children, Inc., in Pawleys Island, was among 10 “Angels” recognized Wednesday by the Secretary of State office's 19th annual “Scrooges and Angels” list of 2014. A total of 86.1 percent of the organization's expenditures went directly to program services.

St. Christopher's Children is a community-based, all-volunteer, non-profit organization that “purchases basic clothing for children in critical need and refers them to medical professionals when no one else is there,” according to their website: http://stchristopherschildren.org/

This is complete list of this year's angels and the percent expended on program services, from a Secretary of State news release:

Clemson Free Clinic, Clemson, SC 92.0%

Girls on the Run Tri County SC, Fort Mill, SC 99.0%

Homes for Our Troops, Inc., Taunton, MA 91.9%

MARYS House (Ministry Alliance for Regaining Your Safety), Pickens, SC 96.2%

Pawmetto Lifeline Inc., Columbia, SC 81.7%

Project Linus, Bloomington, IL 91.2%

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Inc., Charlotte, NC 97.2%

St. Christopher's Children, Inc., Pawleys Island, SC 86.1%

The Bargain Box, Hilton Head Island, SC 86.5%

The RECing Crew, Inc., North Augusta, SC 87.5%

Conversely, 10 “Scrooge” charities received the dubious distinction of failing to spend a high percentage of its total expenditures on charitable programs. This year, these organizations, and the amount they spent on programs, are:

AFP Foundation for Philanthropy, Arlington, VA 20.8%

Car Donation Foundation, St. Louis Park, MN 20.7%

Circle of Friends for American Veterans, Falls Church, VA 8.4%

Disabled Police and Sheriffs Foundation, Inc., St. Genevieve, MO 5.9%

Heart Support of America, Inc., Knoxville, TN 35.1%

National Association of Chiefs of Police Inc., Titusville, FL 37.0%

National Cancer Center, Inc., Plainview, NY 26.9%

National Vietnam Veterans Foundation, Inc., Alexandria, VA 8.1%

The Boyz of Gospel, Inc., Bennettsville, SC 8.0%

Tiger Missing Link Foundation, Tyler, TX 38.2%

"As Secretary of State, I have the duty of enforcing the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, and of protecting the public against "Scrooge" organizations that contribute small amounts of money to their charitable purpose," said Mark Hammond. "South Carolinians continue to be among the most generous people in the nation; however, we must guard against those who want take advantage of our generosity. I ask you to research charitable organizations before you give to make sure high percentages are going to the organization's program services."

Before you give this season, you can research and charitable organization registered in South Carolina by heading to the Secretary of State's website here: www.sos.sc.gov – to review an organization, “select the Charity Search button to learn a charity's total revenue, program expenses, total expenses, net assets, and fundraiser costs. The website even calculates the percentage of total expenses that the charity has devoted to its program services.”

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.