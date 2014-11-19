3-car crash near Carolina Forest closes southbound lane of Highway 501

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - A three-car accident closed southbound lanes of Highway 501 near Tanger Outlets in Carolina Forest.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 501 and Waccamaw Pines just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Highway Patrol.

One person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Brian VanAernam.

